Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.