Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs V60 ThinQ – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs LG V60 ThinQ

Самсунг Галакси S10
Samsung Galaxy S10
VS
Лджи V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the LG V60 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (812 against 612 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 57 grams less
Reasons to consider the LG V60 ThinQ
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (103 vs 79 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 393K)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 907 and 692 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
V60 ThinQ

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 551 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 88.08% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +33%
812 nits
V60 ThinQ
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 169.3 mm (6.67 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 214 gramm (7.55 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10 +5%
88.08%
V60 ThinQ
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and LG V60 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 650
GPU clock 720 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
692
V60 ThinQ +31%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2027
V60 ThinQ +58%
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10
393293
V60 ThinQ +35%
530945
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (92nd and 31st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 LG UX
OS size 9.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
V60 ThinQ +52%
15:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
V60 ThinQ +86%
23:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
V60 ThinQ +33%
28:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 30 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10
88 dB
V60 ThinQ
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2020
Release date March 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.352 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.544 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the LG V60 ThinQ. But if the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Galaxy S10
3. Apple iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S10
4. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S10
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Galaxy S10
6. Huawei P30 Pro or LG V60 ThinQ
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 or LG V60 ThinQ
8. LG V40 ThinQ or V60 ThinQ
9. Sony Xperia 1 or LG V60 ThinQ

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish