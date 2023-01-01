Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 38% higher pixel density (551 vs 399 PPI)

38% higher pixel density (551 vs 399 PPI) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Weighs 13 grams less

Weighs 13 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1050

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1050 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 694 points

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 694 points Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 551 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1215 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.1% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 4.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 814 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 88.08% Edge (2022) 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 9.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:03 hr - Watching video 10:32 hr - Gaming 03:11 hr - Standby 70 hr - General battery life Galaxy S10 20:33 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 0.7 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 124 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality Galaxy S10 100 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S10 116 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 19 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 88 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 August 2022 Release date March 2019 August 2022 SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.