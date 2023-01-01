Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S10
VS
70 out of 100
Motorola Edge 30
Samsung Galaxy S10
Motorola Edge 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 36% higher pixel density (551 vs 405 PPI)
  • Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (818 against 628 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 3400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (591K versus 508K)
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 15W)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Motorola Edge 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 551 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1215 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 96%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 +30%
818 nits
Edge 30
628 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +2%
88.08%
Edge 30
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 2730 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.31 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Mongoose M4		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP12 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 720 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~607 GFLOPS ~845 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
697
Edge 30 +18%
825
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2052
Edge 30 +39%
2853
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10
508223
Edge 30 +16%
591286
CPU 123447 164036
GPU 191749 178244
Memory 85737 106965
UX 108901 143794
Total score 508223 591286
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10
3226
Edge 30
n/a
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 50.6 °C
Stability 82% -
Graphics test 19 FPS -
Graphics score 3226 -
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S10
8729
Edge 30
n/a
Web score 6491 -
Video editing 5800 -
Photo editing 18979 -
Data manipulation 7128 -
Writing score 9974 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 9.5 GB 20 GB

Battery

Capacity 3400 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:03 hr -
Watching video 10:32 hr -
Gaming 03:11 hr -
Standby 70 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10 +4%
88 dB
Edge 30
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 April 2022
Release date March 2019 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 is definitely a better buy.

