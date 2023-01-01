Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs Edge 30 Neo – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo

61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S10
VS
64 out of 100
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Samsung Galaxy S10
Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (551 vs 419 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (508K versus 397K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (28:41 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 15W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
  • Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 3400 mAh
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (999 against 818 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Motorola Edge 30 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 551 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1215 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 95.5%
PWM 240 Hz 730 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10
818 nits
Edge 30 Neo +22%
999 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +1%
88.08%
Edge 30 Neo
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.31 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Mongoose M4		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP12 Adreno 619
GPU clock 720 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~607 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +2%
697
Edge 30 Neo
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 +3%
2052
Edge 30 Neo
1986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 +28%
508223
Edge 30 Neo
397809
CPU 123447 118163
GPU 191749 101975
Memory 85737 69029
UX 108901 112276
Total score 508223 397809
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 +168%
3226
Edge 30 Neo
1205
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 36.3 °C
Stability 82% 99%
Graphics test 19 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 3226 1205
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S10
8729
Edge 30 Neo +16%
10149
Web score 6491 9121
Video editing 5800 4474
Photo editing 18979 20396
Data manipulation 7128 8461
Writing score 9974 14803
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 9.5 GB 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 3400 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:03 hr 09:11 hr
Watching video 10:32 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 03:11 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 70 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr
Edge 30 Neo +40%
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10
88 dB
Edge 30 Neo
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 September 2022
Release date March 2019 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Neo. But if the camera, performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.

