Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.