Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Самсунг Галакси S10
VS
Моторола Эдж 30 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S10
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • 39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Weighs 41.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1091K versus 505K)
  • Shows 60% longer battery life (32:57 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1210 mAh larger battery capacity: 4610 vs 3400 mAh
  • Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (1042 against 814 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 551 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1215 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 96.1%
PWM 240 Hz 720 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10
814 nits
Edge 30 Ultra +28%
1042 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10
88.08%
Edge 30 Ultra +3%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2730 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 730
GPU clock 720 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
694
Edge 30 Ultra +83%
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2035
Edge 30 Ultra +108%
4228
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10
505837
Edge 30 Ultra +116%
1091043
CPU 123447 250683
GPU 191749 483779
Memory 85737 186120
UX 108901 180959
Total score 505837 1091043
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10
3221
Edge 30 Ultra +78%
5734
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 36.2 °C
Stability 82% 75%
Graphics test 19 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 3221 5734
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S10
8706
Edge 30 Ultra +75%
15213
Web score 6442 13720
Video editing 5805 8148
Photo editing 19044 30885
Data manipulation 7105 12766
Writing score 9803 18485
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 9.5 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 15 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:03 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 10:32 hr 15:48 hr
Gaming 03:11 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 70 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr
Edge 30 Ultra +60%
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 16384 x 12288
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4576 x 3296
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10
88 dB
Edge 30 Ultra +3%
90.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2022
Release date March 2019 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

