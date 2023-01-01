Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- 39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Weighs 41.5 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1091K versus 505K)
- Shows 60% longer battery life (32:57 vs 20:33 hours)
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1210 mAh larger battery capacity: 4610 vs 3400 mAh
- Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (1042 against 814 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|551 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1215 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1250 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.08%
|90.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|96.1%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|720 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|157 g (5.54 oz)
|198.5 g (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|2730 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
694
Edge 30 Ultra +83%
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2035
Edge 30 Ultra +108%
4228
|CPU
|123447
|250683
|GPU
|191749
|483779
|Memory
|85737
|186120
|UX
|108901
|180959
|Total score
|505837
|1091043
|Max surface temperature
|40.6 °C
|36.2 °C
|Stability
|82%
|75%
|Graphics test
|19 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|3221
|5734
|Web score
|6442
|13720
|Video editing
|5805
|8148
|Photo editing
|19044
|30885
|Data manipulation
|7105
|12766
|Writing score
|9803
|18485
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|-
|OS size
|9.5 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4610 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|125 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (95% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|0:33 hr
|Web browsing
|06:03 hr
|11:04 hr
|Watching video
|10:32 hr
|15:48 hr
|Gaming
|03:11 hr
|05:25 hr
|Standby
|70 hr
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|16384 x 12288
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|4576 x 3296
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.61 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
124
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2019
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
