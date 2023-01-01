Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 551 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1215 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1250 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.1% 96.1% PWM 240 Hz 720 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 814 nits Edge 30 Ultra +28% 1042 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 88.08% Edge 30 Ultra +3% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 9.5 GB 19 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh 4610 mAh Charge power 15 W 125 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:03 hr 11:04 hr Watching video 10:32 hr 15:48 hr Gaming 03:11 hr 05:25 hr Standby 70 hr 105 hr General battery life Galaxy S10 20:33 hr Edge 30 Ultra +60% 32:57 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 16384 x 12288 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4576 x 3296 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.61 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 124 Edge 30 Ultra n/a Video quality Galaxy S10 100 Edge 30 Ultra n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S10 116 Edge 30 Ultra n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 88 dB Edge 30 Ultra +3% 90.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 September 2022 Release date March 2019 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.