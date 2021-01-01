Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Nokia 7 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.