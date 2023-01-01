Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Nothing Phone (1) VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Nothing Phone (1) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 551 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1215 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.1% 95.9% PWM 240 Hz 119 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 +23% 814 nits Phone (1) 662 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 +3% 88.08% Phone (1) 85.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max clock 2730 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75

- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 642L GPU clock 720 MHz 608 MHz FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S10 694 Phone (1) +18% 821 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S10 2035 Phone (1) +47% 2982 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S10 505837 Phone (1) +14% 575206 CPU 123447 160405 GPU 191749 175059 Memory 85737 113702 UX 108901 130019 Total score 505837 575206 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S10 3221 Phone (1) n/a Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 47.9 °C Stability 82% - Graphics test 19 FPS - Graphics score 3221 - PCMark 3.0 Galaxy S10 8706 Phone (1) n/a Web score 6442 - Video editing 5805 - Photo editing 19044 - Data manipulation 7105 - Writing score 9803 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.0 Nothing OS 1.5 OS size 9.5 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:03 hr 12:12 hr Watching video 10:32 hr 15:54 hr Gaming 03:11 hr 04:48 hr Standby 70 hr 108 hr General battery life Galaxy S10 20:33 hr Phone (1) +67% 34:17 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.13" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 +2% 124 Phone (1) 121 Video quality Galaxy S10 100 Phone (1) +12% 112 Generic camera score Galaxy S10 +2% 116 Phone (1) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 +4% 88 dB Phone (1) 84.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 July 2022 Release date March 2019 July 2022 SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Nothing Phone (1). But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.