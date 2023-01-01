Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 47 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (827 against 769 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 48 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 513K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 15W)
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Shows 58% longer battery life (32:53 vs 20:46 hours)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
80
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
45
93
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
42
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
46
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
87
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|551 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|1215 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.08%
|89.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|96.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|361 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|157 g (5.54 oz)
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP54
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|2730 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.31 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Mongoose M4
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~607 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
705
OnePlus 11 +110%
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2067
OnePlus 11 +136%
4879
|CPU
|123447
|268819
|GPU
|191749
|581162
|Memory
|85737
|249222
|UX
|108901
|198185
|Total score
|513273
|1301387
|Max surface temperature
|40.6 °C
|48.1 °C
|Stability
|82%
|58%
|Graphics test
|19 FPS
|75 FPS
|Graphics score
|3230
|12677
|Web score
|6503
|-
|Video editing
|5796
|-
|Photo editing
|18763
|-
|Data manipulation
|7142
|-
|Writing score
|9994
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|9.5 GB
|37 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|0:22 hr
|Web browsing
|06:12 hr
|11:04 hr
|Watching video
|10:32 hr
|16:41 hr
|Gaming
|03:23 hr
|06:02 hr
|Standby
|70 hr
|97 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
124
OnePlus 11 +8%
134
Video quality
100
OnePlus 11 +21%
121
Generic camera score
116
OnePlus 11 +9%
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|January 2023
|Release date
|March 2019
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 100 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
- The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.
