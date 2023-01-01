Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 47 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (827 against 769 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 513K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 15W)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 58% longer battery life (32:53 vs 20:46 hours)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S10 and OnePlus 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20.1:9
PPI 551 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 1215 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 96.9%
PWM 240 Hz 361 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 +8%
827 nits
OnePlus 11
769 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10
88.08%
OnePlus 11 +2%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2730 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.31 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Mongoose M4		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP12 Adreno 740
GPU clock 720 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~607 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
705
OnePlus 11 +110%
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2067
OnePlus 11 +136%
4879
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10
513273
OnePlus 11 +154%
1301387
CPU 123447 268819
GPU 191749 581162
Memory 85737 249222
UX 108901 198185
Total score 513273 1301387
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10
3230
OnePlus 11 +292%
12677
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 48.1 °C
Stability 82% 58%
Graphics test 19 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 3230 12677
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6503 -
Video editing 5796 -
Photo editing 18763 -
Data manipulation 7142 -
Writing score 9994 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13
OS size 9.5 GB 37 GB

Battery

Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:12 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 10:32 hr 16:41 hr
Gaming 03:23 hr 06:02 hr
Standby 70 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10
20:46 hr
OnePlus 11 +58%
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10
124
OnePlus 11 +8%
134
Video quality
Galaxy S10
100
OnePlus 11 +21%
121
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10
116
OnePlus 11 +9%
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10 +3%
88 dB
OnePlus 11
85.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 January 2023
Release date March 2019 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 100 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

