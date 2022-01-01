Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 6T – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 6T

VS
Samsung Galaxy S10
OnePlus 6T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 82% higher peak brightness (818 against 450 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 37% higher pixel density (551 vs 402 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (508K versus 402K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (28:35 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3400 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 551 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 1215 nits 430 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 85.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 +82%
818 nits
OnePlus 6T
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +3%
88.08%
OnePlus 6T
85.89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 630
GPU clock 720 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +35%
695
OnePlus 6T
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2051
OnePlus 6T +16%
2373
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 +26%
508812
OnePlus 6T
402430
CPU 123447 91110
GPU 191749 166474
Memory 85737 64332
UX 108901 84472
Total score 508812 402430
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 +121%
3206
OnePlus 6T
1448
Stability 82% 98%
Graphics test 19 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 3206 1448
PCMark 3.0 score 8719 8345
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 11
OS size 9.5 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:03 hr 09:37 hr
Watching video 10:32 hr 12:25 hr
Gaming 03:11 hr 03:56 hr
Standby 70 hr 101 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr
OnePlus 6T +39%
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10 +23%
124
OnePlus 6T
101
Video quality
Galaxy S10 +10%
100
OnePlus 6T
91
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10 +18%
116
OnePlus 6T
98

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +9%
88 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 October 2018
Release date March 2019 February 2019
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

