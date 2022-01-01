Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus 6T
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 82% higher peak brightness (818 against 450 nits)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 37% higher pixel density (551 vs 402 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (508K versus 402K)
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
- Shows 39% longer battery life (28:35 vs 20:33 hours)
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3400 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
62
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.41 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|551 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1215 nits
|430 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.08%
|85.89%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|99.6%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +35%
695
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2051
OnePlus 6T +16%
2373
|CPU
|123447
|91110
|GPU
|191749
|166474
|Memory
|85737
|64332
|UX
|108901
|84472
|Total score
|508812
|402430
|Stability
|82%
|98%
|Graphics test
|19 FPS
|8 FPS
|Graphics score
|3206
|1448
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8719
|8345
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|9.5 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:25 hr
|Web browsing
|06:03 hr
|09:37 hr
|Watching video
|10:32 hr
|12:25 hr
|Gaming
|03:11 hr
|03:56 hr
|Standby
|70 hr
|101 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S10 +23%
124
101
Video quality
Galaxy S10 +10%
100
91
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10 +18%
116
98
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|October 2018
|Release date
|March 2019
|February 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|1.552 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|1.269 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.
