Samsung Galaxy S10 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

VS
Samsung Galaxy S10
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 34% higher pixel density (551 vs 410 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (826 against 635 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (32:08 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 510K)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 551 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 1215 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 650 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 128.2%
PWM 240 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 +30%
826 nits
Nord 2 5G
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +3%
88.08%
Nord 2 5G
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
704
Nord 2 5G +16%
820
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2057
Nord 2 5G +37%
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10
510816
Nord 2 5G +31%
671620
CPU 123447 186770
GPU 191749 232801
Memory 85737 114516
UX 108901 131863
Total score 510816 671620
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10
3209
Nord 2 5G +30%
4174
Stability 82% 63%
Graphics test 19 FPS 24 FPS
Graphics score 3209 4174
PCMark 3.0 score 8719 8554
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 12
OS size 9.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:03 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 10:32 hr 13:49 hr
Gaming 03:11 hr 05:27 hr
Standby 70 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr
Nord 2 5G +56%
32:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10
124
Nord 2 5G +1%
125
Video quality
Galaxy S10
100
Nord 2 5G +5%
105
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +8%
88 dB
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 July 2021
Release date March 2019 July 2021
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.

