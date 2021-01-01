Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo A94 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.