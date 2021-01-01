Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs A94 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Oppo A94 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo A94 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Delivers 81% higher maximum brightness (821 against 453 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 35% higher pixel density (551 vs 409 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (404K versus 322K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • Comes with 910 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
A94 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 551 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +81%
821 nits
A94 5G
453 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +4%
88.08%
A94 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Oppo A94 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
711
A94 5G
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2076
A94 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10
327532
A94 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 +26%
404426
A94 5G
322035
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (131st and 195th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 9.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:35 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
A94 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
A94 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
A94 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10
114
A94 5G
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10
109
A94 5G
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10
88 dB
A94 5G
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 April 2021
Release date March 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 862 USD -
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

