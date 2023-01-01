Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Oppo Find X5 VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Oppo Find X5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 551 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 1215 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.1% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 4.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 +2% 814 nits Find X5 800 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 88.08% Find X5 +1% 89%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 9.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 15 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:03 hr 11:53 hr Watching video 10:32 hr 16:27 hr Gaming 03:11 hr 05:20 hr Standby 70 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy S10 20:33 hr Find X5 +60% 32:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 110° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 124 Find X5 +4% 129 Video quality Galaxy S10 100 Find X5 +1% 101 Generic camera score Galaxy S10 116 Find X5 +5% 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 88 dB Find X5 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 February 2022 Release date March 2019 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.