Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S10
VS
Oppo Realme 7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 285K)
  • 35% higher pixel density (551 vs 409 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (833 against 593 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (113 vs 79 hours)
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Realme 7 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 551 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 96.3%
PWM 240 Hz 123 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +40%
833 nits
Realme 7 Pro
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10
88.08%
Realme 7 Pro +3%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Oppo Realme 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 618
GPU clock 720 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +25%
711
Realme 7 Pro
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 +15%
2091
Realme 7 Pro
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 +39%
396827
Realme 7 Pro
285014
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (98th and 171st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 9.5 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 37 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Realme 7 Pro +60%
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Realme 7 Pro +44%
18:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
Realme 7 Pro +67%
35:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +5%
88 dB
Realme 7 Pro
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 September 2020
Release date March 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 862 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

