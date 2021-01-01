Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 285K)
- 35% higher pixel density (551 vs 409 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (833 against 593 nits)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
- Shows 43% longer battery life (113 vs 79 hours)
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|551 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.08%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|96.3%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|123 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +25%
711
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 +15%
2091
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 +39%
396827
285014
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (98th and 171st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|9.5 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 37 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
Realme 7 Pro +60%
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:56 hr
Realme 7 Pro +44%
18:10 hr
Talk (3G)
21:19 hr
Realme 7 Pro +67%
35:48 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|13
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 862 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|0.73 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|0.52 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.
