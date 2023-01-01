Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs 9 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus

Самсунг Галакси S10
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про Плас
Samsung Galaxy S10
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 34% higher pixel density (551 vs 411 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (814 against 608 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Shows 61% longer battery life (33:03 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
9 Pro Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 551 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1215 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 95.9%
PWM 240 Hz 218 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 +34%
814 nits
9 Pro Plus
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +5%
88.08%
9 Pro Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max clock 2730 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 720 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
694
9 Pro Plus +18%
818
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2035
9 Pro Plus +14%
2321
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 +1%
505837
9 Pro Plus
501162
CPU 123447 139222
GPU 191749 139936
Memory 85737 95131
UX 108901 127876
Total score 505837 501162
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 +40%
3221
9 Pro Plus
2296
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 46.9 °C
Stability 82% 99%
Graphics test 19 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 3221 2296
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S10
8706
9 Pro Plus +39%
12113
Web score 6442 8565
Video editing 5805 6618
Photo editing 19044 29271
Data manipulation 7105 8552
Writing score 9803 18196
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 9.5 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:03 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 10:32 hr 14:47 hr
Gaming 03:11 hr 05:58 hr
Standby 70 hr 96 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr
9 Pro Plus +61%
33:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 4 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 21.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10
88 dB
9 Pro Plus +4%
91.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2022
Release date March 2019 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 or Apple iPhone 13
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 or Google Pixel 7
3. Samsung Galaxy S10 or Google Pixel 6a
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 or S22 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 or S21 FE 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S22
7. Realme 9 Pro Plus or 9 Pro
8. Realme 9 Pro Plus or OnePlus Nord 2T
9. Realme 9 Pro Plus or Google Pixel 6a
10. Realme 9 Pro Plus or Realme 9
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish