Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 34% higher pixel density (551 vs 411 PPI)

34% higher pixel density (551 vs 411 PPI) Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (814 against 608 nits)

Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (814 against 608 nits) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Weighs 25 grams less

Weighs 25 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Realme 9 Pro Plus Shows 61% longer battery life (33:03 vs 20:33 hours)

Shows 61% longer battery life (33:03 vs 20:33 hours) Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh

Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size The phone is 3-years newer

The phone is 3-years newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price Realme 9 Pro Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 551 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1215 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.1% 95.9% PWM 240 Hz 218 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 +34% 814 nits 9 Pro Plus 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 +5% 88.08% 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 9.5 GB 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 60 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (77% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:03 hr 12:29 hr Watching video 10:32 hr 14:47 hr Gaming 03:11 hr 05:58 hr Standby 70 hr 96 hr General battery life Galaxy S10 20:33 hr 9 Pro Plus +61% 33:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 4 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 4 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 21.8 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.13" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 124 9 Pro Plus n/a Video quality Galaxy S10 100 9 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S10 116 9 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 88 dB 9 Pro Plus +4% 91.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2019 February 2022 Release date March 2019 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.