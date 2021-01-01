Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.