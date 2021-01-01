Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs Realme X3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (812 against 494 nits)
  • 38% higher pixel density (551 vs 399 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (438K versus 393K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 692 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Realme X3

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 551 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 88.08% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +64%
812 nits
Realme X3
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10 +4%
88.08%
Realme X3
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Oppo Realme X3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 640
GPU clock 720 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
692
Realme X3 +8%
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2027
Realme X3 +31%
2651
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10
393293
Realme X3 +12%
438613
AnTuTu Android Rating (92nd and 74th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 9.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Realme X3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Realme X3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
Realme X3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10
88 dB
Realme X3
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 June 2020
Release date March 2019 July 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X3.

