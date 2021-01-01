Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Oppo Realme X3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (812 against 494 nits)
- 38% higher pixel density (551 vs 399 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (438K versus 393K)
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 692 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
74
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|551 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|88.08%
|84.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
692
Realme X3 +8%
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2027
Realme X3 +31%
2651
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
393293
Realme X3 +12%
438613
AnTuTu Android Rating (92nd and 74th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|9.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 55 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
21:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|June 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 325 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X3.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2