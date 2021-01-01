Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs Reno 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Самсунг Галакси S10
Samsung Galaxy S10
VS
Оппо Рено 3 Pro
Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 37% higher pixel density (551 vs 402 PPI)
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (812 against 538 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (393K versus 327K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (100 vs 79 hours)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 3400 mAh
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Reno 3 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 551 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 88.08% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 100%
PWM 240 Hz 328 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +51%
812 nits
Reno 3 Pro
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10
88.08%
Reno 3 Pro +2%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 620
GPU clock 720 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +16%
692
Reno 3 Pro
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 +11%
2027
Reno 3 Pro
1832
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 +20%
393293
Reno 3 Pro
327333
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (92nd and 122nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 9.5 GB 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Reno 3 Pro +40%
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Reno 3 Pro +28%
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
Reno 3 Pro +38%
29:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +4%
88 dB
Reno 3 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 December 2019
Release date March 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.82 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Samsung Galaxy S10e
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Apple iPhone XR
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Huawei P30 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
6. Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro
9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Oppo Find X2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish