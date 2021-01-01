Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy A10

Самсунг Галакси S10
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 106K)
  • Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
  • 103% higher pixel density (551 vs 271 PPI)
  • Delivers 93% higher maximum brightness (814 against 422 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 551 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 81.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 90%
PWM 240 Hz 77 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +93%
814 nits
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +8%
88.08%
Galaxy A10
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2730 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +190%
690
Galaxy A10
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 +138%
2017
Galaxy A10
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10 +282%
321549
Galaxy A10
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 +277%
403653
Galaxy A10
106933
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 9.5 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +2%
88 dB
Galaxy A10
86.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date March 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 862 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (34.2%)
25 (65.8%)
Total votes: 38

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
