Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 150K)
  • 104% higher pixel density (551 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 67% higher peak brightness (814 against 487 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Shows 71% longer battery life (35:07 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 551 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1215 nits 540 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 82.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 88.4%
PWM 240 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1500:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 +67%
814 nits
Galaxy A21s
487 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +6%
88.08%
Galaxy A21s
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 720 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +269%
694
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 +86%
2035
Galaxy A21s
1096
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 +235%
505837
Galaxy A21s
150930
CPU 123447 44624
GPU 191749 25424
Memory 85737 39130
UX 108901 42938
Total score 505837 150930
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 +661%
3221
Galaxy A21s
423
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 43.2 °C
Stability 82% 98%
Graphics test 19 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 3221 423
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S10 +59%
8706
Galaxy A21s
5464
Web score 6442 4672
Video editing 5805 5129
Photo editing 19044 9340
Data manipulation 7105 3925
Writing score 9803 5248
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.1
OS size 9.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:03 hr 12:34 hr
Watching video 10:32 hr 14:21 hr
Gaming 03:11 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 70 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr
Galaxy A21s +71%
35:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10 +11%
88 dB
Galaxy A21s
79.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2019 May 2020
Release date March 2019 June 2020
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

