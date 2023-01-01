Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy A21s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 150K)
- 104% higher pixel density (551 vs 270 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 67% higher peak brightness (814 against 487 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Shows 71% longer battery life (35:07 vs 20:33 hours)
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|551 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1215 nits
|540 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.08%
|82.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|88.4%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|500 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|30.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1500:1
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|157 g (5.54 oz)
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max clock
|2730 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +269%
694
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 +86%
2035
1096
|CPU
|123447
|44624
|GPU
|191749
|25424
|Memory
|85737
|39130
|UX
|108901
|42938
|Total score
|505837
|150930
|Max surface temperature
|40.6 °C
|43.2 °C
|Stability
|82%
|98%
|Graphics test
|19 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|3221
|423
|Web score
|6442
|4672
|Video editing
|5805
|5129
|Photo editing
|19044
|9340
|Data manipulation
|7105
|3925
|Writing score
|9803
|5248
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|9.5 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:10 hr
|Web browsing
|06:03 hr
|12:34 hr
|Watching video
|10:32 hr
|14:21 hr
|Gaming
|03:11 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|70 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
124
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|May 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|June 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.
