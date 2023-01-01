Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy A21s VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy A21s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 150K)

3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 150K) 104% higher pixel density (551 vs 270 PPI)

104% higher pixel density (551 vs 270 PPI) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Delivers 67% higher peak brightness (814 against 487 nits)

Delivers 67% higher peak brightness (814 against 487 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s Shows 71% longer battery life (35:07 vs 20:33 hours)

Shows 71% longer battery life (35:07 vs 20:33 hours) Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price Samsung Galaxy A21s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 551 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1215 nits 540 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 82.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 98.1% 88.4% PWM 240 Hz 500 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 30.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1500:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 +67% 814 nits Galaxy A21s 487 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 +6% 88.08% Galaxy A21s 82.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.1 OS size 9.5 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:03 hr 12:34 hr Watching video 10:32 hr 14:21 hr Gaming 03:11 hr 05:26 hr Standby 70 hr 120 hr General battery life Galaxy S10 20:33 hr Galaxy A21s +71% 35:07 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 124 Galaxy A21s n/a Video quality Galaxy S10 100 Galaxy A21s n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S10 116 Galaxy A21s n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 +11% 88 dB Galaxy A21s 79.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced February 2019 May 2020 Release date March 2019 June 2020 SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.