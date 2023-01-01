Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs A34 5G

61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S10
VS
69 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 50 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 41% higher pixel density (551 vs 390 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Shows 95% longer battery life (40:04 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 4-years and 2-months newer
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (1001 against 818 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S10 and A34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 551 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1215 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 100%
PWM 240 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10
818 nits
Galaxy A34 5G +22%
1001 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +4%
88.08%
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2730 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.31 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Mongoose M4		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP12 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 720 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~607 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
697
Galaxy A34 5G +11%
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2052
Galaxy A34 5G +13%
2311
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 +7%
508223
Galaxy A34 5G
475035
CPU 123447 129705
GPU 191749 137609
Memory 85737 83375
UX 108901 125604
Total score 508223 475035
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 +40%
3226
Galaxy A34 5G
2303
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 82% 99%
Graphics test 19 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 3226 2303
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S10
8729
Galaxy A34 5G +33%
11581
Web score 6491 9532
Video editing 5800 7448
Photo editing 18979 18557
Data manipulation 7128 11030
Writing score 9974 14777
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 9.5 GB 38 GB

Battery

Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:03 hr 13:44 hr
Watching video 10:32 hr 17:53 hr
Gaming 03:11 hr 06:28 hr
Standby 70 hr 133 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr
Galaxy A34 5G +95%
40:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10
88 dB
Galaxy A34 5G +3%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2023
Release date March 2019 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy S10
8. Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S10
9. Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S10
10. Google Pixel 7 and Samsung Galaxy S10
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский