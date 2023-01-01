Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy A72 VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy A72 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 338K)

49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 338K) 40% higher pixel density (551 vs 393 PPI)

40% higher pixel density (551 vs 393 PPI) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 Shows 80% longer battery life (36:59 vs 20:33 hours)

Shows 80% longer battery life (36:59 vs 20:33 hours) Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price Samsung Galaxy A72 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 551 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1215 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.1% 98.7% PWM 240 Hz 367 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 814 nits Galaxy A72 +1% 825 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 +4% 88.08% Galaxy A72 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.0 OS size 9.5 GB 25.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:03 hr 11:27 hr Watching video 10:32 hr 14:00 hr Gaming 03:11 hr 05:38 hr Standby 70 hr 151 hr General battery life Galaxy S10 20:33 hr Galaxy A72 +80% 36:59 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 +11% 124 Galaxy A72 112 Video quality Galaxy S10 +9% 100 Galaxy A72 92 Generic camera score Galaxy S10 +10% 116 Galaxy A72 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 88 dB Galaxy A72 +1% 88.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2019 March 2021 Release date March 2019 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.17 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A72.