Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy A72

Самсунг Галакси S10
VS
Самсунг Галакси А72
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 338K)
  • 40% higher pixel density (551 vs 393 PPI)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Shows 80% longer battery life (36:59 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 551 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1215 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 98.7%
PWM 240 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10
814 nits
Galaxy A72 +1%
825 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +4%
88.08%
Galaxy A72
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max clock 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 618
GPU clock 720 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +30%
694
Galaxy A72
532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 +26%
2035
Galaxy A72
1620
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 +49%
505837
Galaxy A72
338585
CPU 123447 107008
GPU 191749 83851
Memory 85737 57148
UX 108901 92022
Total score 505837 338585
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 +210%
3221
Galaxy A72
1038
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 38.2 °C
Stability 82% 99%
Graphics test 19 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 3221 1038
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S10
8706
Galaxy A72 +2%
8885
Web score 6442 7185
Video editing 5805 6240
Photo editing 19044 17171
Data manipulation 7105 7565
Writing score 9803 9112
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.0
OS size 9.5 GB 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:03 hr 11:27 hr
Watching video 10:32 hr 14:00 hr
Gaming 03:11 hr 05:38 hr
Standby 70 hr 151 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr
Galaxy A72 +80%
36:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10 +11%
124
Galaxy A72
112
Video quality
Galaxy S10 +9%
100
Galaxy A72
92
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10 +10%
116
Galaxy A72
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10
88 dB
Galaxy A72 +1%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2021
Release date March 2019 March 2021
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A72.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
32 (74.4%)
11 (25.6%)
Total votes: 43

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S10 and iPhone 12
2. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S22 Ultra
3. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S22 Plus
4. Galaxy S10 and iPhone 13
5. Galaxy S10 and Pixel 7
6. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S22
7. Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A71
8. Galaxy A72 and Galaxy S21 FE 5G
9. Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A53 5G
10. Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A73 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish