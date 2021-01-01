Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy A90 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy A90

Samsung Galaxy S10
VS
Samsung Galaxy A90

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A90, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 40% higher pixel density (551 vs 393 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (812 against 577 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A90
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Galaxy A90

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 551 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 88.08% 86.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 117.1%
PWM 240 Hz 223 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +41%
812 nits
Galaxy A90
577 nits
Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10 +2%
88.08%
Galaxy A90
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy A90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 640
GPU clock 720 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
692
Galaxy A90 +7%
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2027
Galaxy A90 +32%
2666
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10
393293
Galaxy A90 +8%
423937
AnTuTu Android Results (92nd and 82nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI
OS size 9.5 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Galaxy A90
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Galaxy A90
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
Galaxy A90
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +11%
88 dB
Galaxy A90
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 September 2019
Release date March 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A90.

