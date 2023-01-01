Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy M53 VS Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy M53 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M53, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 40% higher pixel density (551 vs 394 PPI)

40% higher pixel density (551 vs 394 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 439K)

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 439K) Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 76% longer battery life (36:06 vs 20:33 hours)

Shows 76% longer battery life (36:06 vs 20:33 hours) Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 551 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1215 nits 400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.1% 98.8% PWM 240 Hz 244 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S10 +2% 814 nits Galaxy M53 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 176 g (6.21 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S10 +3% 88.08% Galaxy M53 85.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 5.0 OS size 9.5 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (44% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:03 hr 11:56 hr Watching video 10:32 hr 17:43 hr Gaming 03:11 hr 05:23 hr Standby 70 hr 116 hr General battery life Galaxy S10 20:33 hr Galaxy M53 +76% 36:06 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S10 124 Galaxy M53 n/a Video quality Galaxy S10 100 Galaxy M53 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S10 116 Galaxy M53 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S10 +7% 88 dB Galaxy M53 82.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2019 April 2022 Release date March 2019 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.6 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.53 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M53. But if the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.