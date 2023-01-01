Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy M53 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy M53

Самсунг Галакси S10
VS
Самсунг Галакси М53
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy M53

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M53, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 40% higher pixel density (551 vs 394 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 439K)
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 76% longer battery life (36:06 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Galaxy M53

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 551 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1215 nits 400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 98.8%
PWM 240 Hz 244 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S10 +2%
814 nits
Galaxy M53
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 157 g (5.54 oz) 176 g (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +3%
88.08%
Galaxy M53
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy M53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 720 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
694
Galaxy M53 +4%
725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10 +1%
2035
Galaxy M53
2019
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10 +15%
505837
Galaxy M53
439166
CPU 123447 104808
GPU 191749 132253
Memory 85737 92909
UX 108901 110164
Total score 505837 439166
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10 +46%
3221
Galaxy M53
2199
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 45.7 °C
Stability 82% 99%
Graphics test 19 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 3221 2199
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S10
8706
Galaxy M53 +12%
9726
Web score 6442 7860
Video editing 5805 6993
Photo editing 19044 15041
Data manipulation 7105 9120
Writing score 9803 11490
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 5.0
OS size 9.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (44% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:03 hr 11:56 hr
Watching video 10:32 hr 17:43 hr
Gaming 03:11 hr 05:23 hr
Standby 70 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr
Galaxy M53 +76%
36:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S10 +7%
88 dB
Galaxy M53
82.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 April 2022
Release date March 2019 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.6 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M53. But if the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy M53
2. Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy M53
3. iPhone 12 and Galaxy S10
4. iPhone 13 and Galaxy S10
5. Pixel 7 and Galaxy S10
6. Pixel 6 and Galaxy S10
7. Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy S10
8. Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S10
9. Pixel 6a and Galaxy S10
10. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy S10
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish