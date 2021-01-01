Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10
VS
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 40% higher pixel density (551 vs 394 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (812 against 612 nits)
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (393K versus 349K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (92 vs 79 hours)
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 551 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 88.08% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 140.4%
PWM 240 Hz 229 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +33%
812 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10 +2%
88.08%
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 720 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 +12%
393293
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
349824
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (92nd and 111th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 2.5
OS size 9.5 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +42%
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +21%
15:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +28%
27:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +6%
88 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 January 2020
Release date March 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.29 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
31 (50%)
31 (50%)
Total votes: 62

