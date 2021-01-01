Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy Note 5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Note 5

Самсунг Галакси S10
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 5
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7420 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (814 against 477 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.01% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 5.1
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Galaxy Note 5

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 551 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 77.07%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +71%
814 nits
Galaxy Note 5
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +14%
88.08%
Galaxy Note 5
77.07%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-T760 MP8
GPU clock 720 MHz 772 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~302 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1552 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10 +279%
321549
Galaxy Note 5
84936
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 5.1.1
ROM One UI 3.0 Experience UI
OS size 9.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Galaxy Note 5
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Galaxy Note 5
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
Galaxy Note 5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 9
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 August 2015
Release date March 2019 October 2015
Launch price ~ 862 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.428 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.471 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S10
3. Apple iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy S10
4. Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Samsung Galaxy S10
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 5
7. Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge vs Samsung Galaxy Note 5
8. Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish