Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Note 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7420 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (814 against 477 nits)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 11.01% more screen real estate
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 5.1
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|551 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.08%
|77.07%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Silver, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A57
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-T760 MP8
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|772 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~302 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1552 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2017
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10 +279%
321549
84936
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
403653
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 5.1.1
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|Experience UI
|OS size
|9.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
21:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX240 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|9
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|August 2015
|Release date
|March 2019
|October 2015
|Launch price
|~ 862 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|0.428 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|0.471 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1