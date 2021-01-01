Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Note 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (393K versus 258K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (812 against 637 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Shows 13% longer battery life (89 vs 79 hours)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|551 ppi
|522 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|88.08%
|83.14%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|257 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G71 MP20
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|546 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 +52%
393293
258272
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (92nd and 186th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|One UI
|OS size
|9.5 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
Galaxy Note 8 +1%
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:56 hr
Galaxy Note 8 +14%
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
21:19 hr
Galaxy Note 8 +5%
22:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S10 +14%
114
100
Video quality
Galaxy S10 +15%
97
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10 +16%
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|August 2017
|Release date
|March 2019
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|0.173 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.
