Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (814 against 651 nits)
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 318K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (97 vs 79 hours)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
Galaxy Note 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.5:9
PPI 551 ppi 514 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.08% 84.32%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 144.6%
PWM 240 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +25%
814 nits
Galaxy Note 9
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10 +4%
88.08%
Galaxy Note 9
84.32%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 720 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10 +27%
690
Galaxy Note 9
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2017
Galaxy Note 9 +7%
2161
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10 +31%
321549
Galaxy Note 9
244752
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10 +27%
403653
Galaxy Note 9
318911
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (133rd and 196th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 2.5
OS size 9.5 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +22%
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +31%
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +33%
28:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.7
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +23%
88 dB
Galaxy Note 9
71.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 August 2018
Release date March 2019 August 2018
Launch price ~ 862 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.381 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.509 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

