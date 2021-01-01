Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Comes with 1279 mAh larger battery capacity: 3100 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 17.9% more screen real estate
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (83 vs 59 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 34% higher pixel density (438 vs 326 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 384K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 747 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 438 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.9%
PWM 232 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e +5%
700 nits
iPhone SE (2020)
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10e +27%
83.3%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e
1923
iPhone SE (2020) +78%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e
384541
iPhone SE (2020) +20%
461887

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 20.2 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +22%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e +77%
15:16 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e +103%
20:42 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e
83 dB
iPhone SE (2020) +3%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 April 2020
Release date March 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10e. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2020).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
53 (53%)
47 (47%)
Total votes: 100

