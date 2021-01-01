Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 34% higher pixel density (438 vs 326 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 747 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|438 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.3%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|100%
|PWM
|232 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|6 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
747
iPhone XR +47%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1923
iPhone XR +15%
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
384541
iPhone XR +9%
417232
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|-
|OS size
|20.2 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:01 hr
iPhone XR +18%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e +1%
15:16 hr
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e +36%
20:42 hr
15:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|March 2019
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.582 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.575 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10e. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.
