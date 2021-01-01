Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Asus Zenfone 8

Самсунг Галакси S10е
VS
Асус Зенфон 8
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Asus Zenfone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (678K versus 412K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (807 against 715 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 438 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.9%
PWM 232 Hz 495 Hz
Response time 6 ms 3.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e
715 nits
Zenfone 8 +13%
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10e
83.3%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 660
GPU clock 720 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e
762
Zenfone 8 +49%
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e
1938
Zenfone 8 +88%
3640
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10e
345955
Zenfone 8
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e
412525
Zenfone 8 +65%
678691
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (128th and 21st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 ZenUI 8
OS size 20.2 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Zenfone 8 +12%
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Zenfone 8 +2%
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr
Zenfone 8 +5%
21:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e
83 dB
Zenfone 8 +4%
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 May 2021
Release date March 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite or Samsung Galaxy S10e
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Galaxy S10e
3. Apple iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S10e
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S10e
5. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or Galaxy S10e
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 or Asus Zenfone 8
7. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Asus Zenfone 8
8. Apple iPhone 12 mini or Asus Zenfone 8
9. Google Pixel 4a or Asus Zenfone 8
10. Asus Zenfone 7 Pro or Zenfone 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish