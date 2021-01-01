Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Google Pixel 4
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Shows 34% longer battery life (83 vs 62 hours)
- Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (700 against 423 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3100 vs 2800 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19:9
|PPI
|438 ppi
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.3%
|79.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|95.5%
|PWM
|232 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
|White, Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e +20%
747
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1923
Pixel 4 +26%
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
384541
Pixel 4 +3%
394873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (100th and 91st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|-
|OS size
|20.2 GB
|9.55 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e +18%
11:01 hr
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e +36%
15:16 hr
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
20:42 hr
Pixel 4 +1%
20:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|October 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|~ 749 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.582 W/kg
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.575 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S10e. It has a better software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound.
