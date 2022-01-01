Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Google Pixel 6

Самсунг Галакси S10е
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 57 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Comes with 1514 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (30:01 vs 21:06 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (719K versus 490K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (844 against 702 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 438 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.8%
PWM 232 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 6 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e
702 nits
Pixel 6 +20%
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10e
83.3%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 720 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e
745
Pixel 6 +37%
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e
1912
Pixel 6 +50%
2874
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10e
490447
Pixel 6 +47%
719947
CPU 135573 187698
GPU 174007 298218
Memory 74005 100887
UX 107676 137683
Total score 490447 719947
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10e
3118
Pixel 6 +107%
6466
Stability 82% 55%
Graphics test 18 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 3118 6466
PCMark 3.0 score 8688 10520
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android
OS size 20.2 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:13 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 11:47 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 03:05 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 67 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10e
21:06 hr
Pixel 6 +42%
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e
83 dB
Pixel 6 +4%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 October 2021
Release date March 2019 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S10e or iPhone 13 Pro
2. Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S21
3. Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S10
4. Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S22 Plus
5. Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S10 Lite
6. Pixel 6 or Galaxy S20
7. Pixel 6 or iPhone 12
8. Pixel 6 or 9 Pro
9. Pixel 6 or iPhone 13 mini
10. Pixel 6 or Galaxy A53 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish