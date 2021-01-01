Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (700 against 483 nits)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
- Shows 25% longer battery life (104 vs 83 hours)
- Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|438 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.3%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|100%
|PWM
|232 Hz
|333 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|33 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
|154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e +7%
747
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1923
Honor 20 Pro +31%
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
384541
Honor 20 Pro +4%
399245
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (100th and 88th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|Magic 3.1
|OS size
|20.2 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:01 hr
Honor 20 Pro +37%
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e +1%
15:16 hr
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
20:42 hr
Honor 20 Pro +43%
29:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|117°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.582 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.575 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10e. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20 Pro.
