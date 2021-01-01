Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Самсунг Галакси S10е
Samsung Galaxy S10e
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20 Про
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (700 against 483 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (104 vs 83 hours)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 438 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 100%
PWM 232 Hz 333 Hz
Response time 6 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e +45%
700 nits
Honor 20 Pro
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10e
83.3%
Honor 20 Pro +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e
1923
Honor 20 Pro +31%
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e
384541
Honor 20 Pro +4%
399245
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (100th and 88th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 Magic 3.1
OS size 20.2 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Honor 20 Pro +37%
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e +1%
15:16 hr
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr
Honor 20 Pro +43%
29:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e
83 dB
Honor 20 Pro +2%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 May 2019
Release date March 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10e. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (52.4%)
10 (47.6%)
Total votes: 21

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
