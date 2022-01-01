Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Huawei Honor 50

Samsung Galaxy S10e
Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 12% higher pixel density (438 vs 392 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 64% longer battery life (34:31 vs 21:06 hours)
  • Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3100 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G 5G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 438 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 100%
PWM 232 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 6 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e
702 nits
Honor 50 +6%
742 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10e
83.3%
Honor 50 +8%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 720 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e
745
Honor 50 +5%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e
1912
Honor 50 +55%
2959
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10e
490447
Honor 50 +4%
511649
CPU 135573 160022
GPU 174007 156981
Memory 74005 78639
UX 107676 116871
Total score 490447 511649
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10e +24%
3118
Honor 50
2505
Stability 82% 99%
Graphics test 18 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 3118 2505
PCMark 3.0 score 8688 11962
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.0 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 20.2 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:13 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 11:47 hr 15:11 hr
Gaming 03:05 hr 05:34 hr
Standby 67 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10e
21:06 hr
Honor 50 +64%
34:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e
83 dB
Honor 50 +12%
92.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 June 2021
Release date March 2019 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

