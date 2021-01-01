Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Huawei Mate 20

Samsung Galaxy S10e
Huawei Mate 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 15% higher pixel density (438 vs 381 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (92 vs 83 hours)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (767 against 699 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.7:9
PPI 438 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 97.4%
PWM 232 Hz 14880 Hz
Response time 6 ms 16.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2172:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e
699 nits
Mate 20 +10%
767 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10e
83.3%
Mate 20 +6%
88%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e +17%
749
Mate 20
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e
1924
Mate 20 +15%
2218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10e +24%
337790
Mate 20
272049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e +8%
405386
Mate 20
374032
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (132nd and 149th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 20.2 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Mate 20 +76%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e +5%
15:16 hr
Mate 20
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr
Mate 20 +10%
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/1.9 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e +6%
83 dB
Mate 20
78.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 October 2018
Release date March 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10e. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20.

