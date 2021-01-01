Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Mate 40 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Самсунг Галакси S10е
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Хуавей Мейт 40 Про
Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 62 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.96 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3100 mAh
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (686K versus 400K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (101 vs 83 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.8% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (811 against 715 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 438 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 97.5%
PWM 232 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 6 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e
715 nits
Mate 40 Pro +13%
811 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10e
83.3%
Mate 40 Pro +13%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e
756
Mate 40 Pro +24%
936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e
1947
Mate 40 Pro +68%
3280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e
400097
Mate 40 Pro +72%
686966

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 11
OS size 20.2 GB 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Mate 40 Pro +29%
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Mate 40 Pro +9%
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr
Mate 40 Pro +15%
23:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e
83 dB
Mate 40 Pro +6%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 October 2020
Release date March 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

