Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Huawei P20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Huawei P20

Самсунг Галакси S10е
VS
Хуавей П20
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Huawei P20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 188K)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (83 vs 75 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3100 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.7:9
PPI 438 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 80%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.7%
PWM 232 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 32.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2035:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e +2%
699 nits
Huawei P20
685 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10e +4%
83.3%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 720 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e +94%
749
Huawei P20
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e +12%
1924
Huawei P20
1712
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10e +66%
337790
Huawei P20
203924
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e +115%
405386
Huawei P20
188926
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size 20.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Huawei P20 +23%
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e +25%
15:16 hr
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e +25%
20:42 hr
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e +4%
83 dB
Huawei P20
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2018
Release date March 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. P30 Lite or Galaxy S10e
2. Galaxy S10 Plus or Galaxy S10e
3. iPhone XS or Galaxy S10e
4. Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S10e
5. Galaxy S9 Plus or Galaxy S10e
6. iPhone 11 or Huawei P20
7. Huawei P30 or Huawei P20
8. Galaxy A70 or Huawei P20
9. Nova 5T or Huawei P20
10. Huawei P40 or Huawei P20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish