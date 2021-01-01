Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Huawei P40 Lite

Самсунг Галакси S10е
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (712 against 515 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (415K versus 332K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (121 vs 83 hours)
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3100 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.2:9
PPI 438 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 98.8%
PWM 232 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 976:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e +38%
712 nits
P40 Lite
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10e
83.3%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 720 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e +31%
760
P40 Lite
581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e +7%
1965
P40 Lite
1842
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10e +46%
344934
P40 Lite
236799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e +25%
415184
P40 Lite
332270
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (130th and 185th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 10
OS size 20.2 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
P40 Lite +64%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
P40 Lite +3%
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr
P40 Lite +63%
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e
83 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2020
Release date March 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.

