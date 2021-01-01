Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Y6 (2019) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Huawei Y6 (2019)

Самсунг Галакси S10е
VS
Хуавей У6 (2019)
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Huawei Y6 (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 5.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 71K)
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • 55% higher pixel density (438 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (699 against 452 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Y6 (2019)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 438 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 79.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 96.3%
PWM 232 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 41.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1391:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e +55%
699 nits
Y6 (2019)
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10e +5%
83.3%
Y6 (2019)
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Huawei Y6 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 720 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10e +472%
337790
Y6 (2019)
59069
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e +468%
405386
Y6 (2019)
71311
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 9
OS size 20.2 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Y6 (2019)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Y6 (2019)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr
Y6 (2019)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e
83 dB
Y6 (2019) +10%
90.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 119 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite or Samsung Galaxy S10e
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Galaxy S10e
3. Apple iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S10e
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S10e
5. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or Galaxy S10e
6. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Huawei Y6 (2019)
7. Huawei Y7 (2019) or Y6 (2019)
8. Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) or Y6 (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish