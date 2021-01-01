Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.