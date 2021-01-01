Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs LG V20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs LG V20

Samsung Galaxy S10e
VS
LG V20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (83 vs 68 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Thinner bezels – 11.26% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9820
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the LG V20
  • 18% higher pixel density (515 vs 438 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
LG V20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 438 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 72.04%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 232 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e +13%
700 nits
LG V20
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10e +16%
83.3%
LG V20
72.04%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and LG V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2150 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 530
GPU clock 720 MHz 624 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~498 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e
1923
LG V20
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e
384541
LG V20
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 3.0 LG UX 5
OS size 20.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:26 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e +50%
11:01 hr
LG V20
7:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e +89%
15:16 hr
LG V20
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e +5%
20:42 hr
LG V20
19:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e +4%
83 dB
LG V20
80 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2016
Release date March 2019 September 2016
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg 0.824 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg 0.892 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
