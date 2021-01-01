Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Oppo Ace 2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Ace 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (700 against 494 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2
- Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (595K versus 384K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 894 and 747 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
94
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
80
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|438 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.3%
|85.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|-
|PWM
|232 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Silver, Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
747
Ace 2 +20%
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1923
Ace 2 +71%
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
384541
Ace 2 +55%
595753
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (100th and 11th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|ColorOS 7.1
|OS size
|20.2 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Yes (40 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|0:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
20:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|29 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.582 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.575 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Ace 2. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10e.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1