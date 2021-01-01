Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Find X2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Oppo Find X2

Самсунг Галакси S10е
Samsung Galaxy S10e
VS
Оппо Find X2
Oppo Find X2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Find X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (585K versus 384K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (849 against 700 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
  • 17% higher pixel density (513 vs 438 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Find X2

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.8:9
PPI 438 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 232 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e
700 nits
Find X2 +21%
849 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10e
83.3%
Find X2 +9%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Oppo Find X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 650
GPU clock 720 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e
747
Find X2 +21%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e
1923
Find X2 +70%
3263
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e
384541
Find X2 +52%
585944

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 20.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e +30%
11:01 hr
Find X2
8:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Find X2 +6%
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr
Find X2 +10%
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e
83 dB
Find X2
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date March 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 912 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 is definitely a better buy.

