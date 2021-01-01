Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 69% higher maximum brightness (700 against 415 nits)
- 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 269K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3100 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 29% longer battery life (107 vs 83 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|438 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.3%
|84.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|98.4%
|PWM
|232 Hz
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|28.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1195:1
Design and build
|Height
|142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Blue, Red, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e +40%
747
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e +17%
1923
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e +43%
384541
269673
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (100th and 176th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|Realme UI
|OS size
|20.2 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:01 hr
Realme 6 Pro +31%
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e +8%
15:16 hr
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
20:42 hr
Realme 6 Pro +52%
31:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|6
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.582 W/kg
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.575 W/kg
|0.92 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.
