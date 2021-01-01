Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Realme X3 SuperZoom – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom

Самсунг Галакси S10е
Samsung Galaxy S10e
VS
Оппо Реалми X3 SuperZoom
Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (700 against 435 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (103 vs 83 hours)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (476K versus 384K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Realme X3 SuperZoom

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 438 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 98.4%
PWM 232 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 21.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1756:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e +61%
700 nits
Realme X3 SuperZoom
435 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 640
GPU clock 720 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e
384541
Realme X3 SuperZoom +24%
476833

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 20.2 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Realme X3 SuperZoom +28%
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Realme X3 SuperZoom +3%
15:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr
Realme X3 SuperZoom +62%
33:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e
83 dB
Realme X3 SuperZoom +6%
87.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 May 2020
Release date March 2019 July 2020
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom. But if the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

