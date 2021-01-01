Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy A10e
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 4.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 96K)
- Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
- 48% higher pixel density (438 vs 295 PPI)
- Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (699 against 442 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3100 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
48
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5.8 inches
|5.83 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|438 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|81.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|-
|PWM
|232 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e +223%
749
232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e +130%
1924
838
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10e +293%
337790
86044
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e +322%
405386
96170
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|One UI 1.0
|OS size
|20.2 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
20:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|July 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.582 W/kg
|0.14 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.575 W/kg
|0.77 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.
