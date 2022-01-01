Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy A32 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy A32

Самсунг Галакси S10е
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy A32

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (490K versus 220K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9820
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 66% longer battery life (35:02 vs 21:06 hours)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (813 against 702 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Galaxy A32

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 438 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 232 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e
702 nits
Galaxy A32 +16%
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10e
83.3%
Galaxy A32 +2%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 720 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e +113%
745
Galaxy A32
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e +49%
1912
Galaxy A32
1279
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10e +123%
490447
Galaxy A32
220127
CPU 135573 65278
GPU 174007 56558
Memory 74005 36467
UX 107676 62688
Total score 490447 220127
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 82% -
Graphics test 18 FPS -
Graphics score 3118 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8688 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.1
OS size 20.2 GB 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:13 hr 12:46 hr
Watching video 11:47 hr 14:17 hr
Gaming 03:05 hr 06:20 hr
Standby 67 hr 115 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10e
21:06 hr
Galaxy A32 +66%
35:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2021
Release date March 2019 February 2021
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.

