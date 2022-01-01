Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy A32
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (490K versus 220K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9820
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
- Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
- Shows 66% longer battery life (35:02 vs 21:06 hours)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (813 against 702 nits)
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
62
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|438 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|84.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|-
|PWM
|232 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e +113%
745
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e +49%
1912
1279
|CPU
|135573
|65278
|GPU
|174007
|56558
|Memory
|74005
|36467
|UX
|107676
|62688
|Total score
|490447
|220127
|Stability
|82%
|-
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|3118
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8688
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|20.2 GB
|18.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:19 hr
|Web browsing
|06:13 hr
|12:46 hr
|Watching video
|11:47 hr
|14:17 hr
|Gaming
|03:05 hr
|06:20 hr
|Standby
|67 hr
|115 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|5380 x 3620
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2021
|Release date
|March 2019
|February 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.582 W/kg
|0.45 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.575 W/kg
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
11 (91.7%)
1 (8.3%)
Total votes: 12