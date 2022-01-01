Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy A52 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy A52

Самсунг Галакси S10е
VS
Самсунг Галакси А52
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy A52

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (490K versus 337K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 745 and 524 points
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (32:10 vs 21:06 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (790 against 702 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Galaxy A52

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 438 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.3%
PWM 232 Hz 183 Hz
Response time 6 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e
702 nits
Galaxy A52 +13%
790 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10e
83.3%
Galaxy A52 +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 618
GPU clock 720 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e +42%
745
Galaxy A52
524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e +22%
1912
Galaxy A52
1569
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S10e +45%
490447
Galaxy A52
337341
CPU 135573 106114
GPU 174007 85526
Memory 74005 55594
UX 107676 90668
Total score 490447 337341
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S10e +200%
3118
Galaxy A52
1040
Stability 82% 99%
Graphics test 18 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 3118 1040
PCMark 3.0 score 8688 8689
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.1
OS size 20.2 GB 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:13 hr 11:08 hr
Watching video 11:47 hr 12:14 hr
Gaming 03:05 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 67 hr 117 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S10e
21:06 hr
Galaxy A52 +52%
32:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e
83 dB
Galaxy A52 +7%
88.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2021
Release date March 2019 March 2021
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10e. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
42 (71.2%)
17 (28.8%)
Total votes: 59

