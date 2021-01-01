Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy A70 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy A70

VS
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy A70

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 216K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (699 against 603 nits)
  • 11% higher pixel density (438 vs 393 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (103 vs 83 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 438 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 232 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e +16%
699 nits
Galaxy A70
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S10e
83.3%
Galaxy A70 +3%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 612
GPU clock 720 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e +58%
749
Galaxy A70
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e +106%
1924
Galaxy A70
936
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10e +99%
337790
Galaxy A70
169399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e +87%
405386
Galaxy A70
216515
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 3.1
OS size 20.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Galaxy A70 +20%
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Galaxy A70 +14%
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr
Galaxy A70 +84%
37:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6500 x 4920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e +2%
83 dB
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (50%)
13 (50%)
Total votes: 26

