Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Note 9
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 318K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 17% longer battery life (97 vs 83 hours)
- 17% higher pixel density (514 vs 438 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|438 ppi
|514 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|84.32%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|144.6%
|PWM
|232 Hz
|227 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G72MP18
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10e +38%
749
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1924
Galaxy Note 9 +12%
2161
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S10e +38%
337790
244752
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e +27%
405386
318911
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (132nd and 196th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|20.2 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:01 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +12%
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:16 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +9%
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
20:42 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +38%
28:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4320 x 2432
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|August 2018
|Release date
|March 2019
|August 2018
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.582 W/kg
|0.381 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.575 W/kg
|1.509 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10e. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
