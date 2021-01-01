Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs S10 Plus

Самсунг Галакси S10е
Samsung Galaxy S10e
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3100 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (91 vs 83 hours)
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (793 against 700 nits)
  • 19% higher pixel density (522 vs 438 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Galaxy S10 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 438 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 96.5%
PWM 232 Hz 235 Hz
Response time 6 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e
700 nits
Galaxy S10 Plus +13%
793 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10e
83.3%
Galaxy S10 Plus +5%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 720 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e
1923
Galaxy S10 Plus +28%
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e
384541
Galaxy S10 Plus +3%
396632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (100th and 89th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 2.5
OS size 20.2 GB 46.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Galaxy S10 Plus +4%
11:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e +4%
15:16 hr
Galaxy S10 Plus
14:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr
Galaxy S10 Plus +8%
22:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e
83 dB
Galaxy S10 Plus +5%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date March 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 962 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg 0.516 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg 1.582 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (39%)
25 (61%)
Total votes: 41

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite and Samsung Galaxy S10e
2. Apple iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S10e
3. Huawei P30 and Samsung Galaxy S10e
4. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S10e
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy S10e
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
7. Huawei P30 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
10. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish